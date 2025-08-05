Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed Across Gilgit-Baltistan With Full Zeal
GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the countrynKashmir Exploitation Day was observed across Gilgit-Baltistan with great national spirit and fervor. Events including protest rallies, gatherings and condemnation ceremonies were held in all districts to raise voices against Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.
A significant event was held at the renowned Sir Syed Boys High school in Gilgit where participants from various walks of life including students, teachers, and civil society membersngathered in large numbers. Speakers at the event strongly condemned India's illegal move to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the continuing human rights violations in the region.
The speakers appealed to the international community, the United Nations, human rights organizations, and influential global powers to take serious notice of the Indian state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir and play an active role in ensuring the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
Following the event a peaceful rally was held from Sir Syed Boys High School to Ittehad Chowknwhich was specially attended by Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah. People from various sectors including government officials, political workers, students and citizens, participated in large numbers. Participants held flags of Kashmir, placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Indian oppression.
Upon reaching Ittehad Chowk, the rally transformed into a protest gathering, where speakers once again shed light on India's aggressive and oppressive actions in Kashmir. Addressing the gathering Governor Mehdi Shah stated
"August 5 is a dark day when India blatantly violated United Nations resolutions and illegally revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir. Today, we reaffirm our complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send a strong message to the world that our struggle will continue until Kashmir is free."
He further stated that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brethren.
"We call upon the international community to take effective measures to stop the atrocities being committed by India in Kashmir," he added.
On this occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan on Information, Mr. Iman Shah also expressed solidarity and said "The entire Pakistani nation stands with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters against Indian atrocities and tyranny. We will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at every global forum until India halts its brutal actions and grants the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination."
The rally and event concluded with special prayers for the Kashmiri people and a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for their freedom.
