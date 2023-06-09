(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A drone fell in the oil depot area in Russia's Kursk on Friday, Governor Roman Starovoit said, adding that the facility was not damaged.

"In Kursk, a drone crashed near the oil depot. It crashed on the territory of the tank farm without causing any damage or destruction at the facility," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.