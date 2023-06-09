Drone Falls In Oil Depot Area In Russia's Kursk, Facility Not Damaged - Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A drone fell in the oil depot area in Russia's Kursk on Friday, Governor Roman Starovoit said, adding that the facility was not damaged.
"In Kursk, a drone crashed near the oil depot. It crashed on the territory of the tank farm without causing any damage or destruction at the facility," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.