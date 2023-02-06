Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhance competitiveness

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discussed means of cooperation in support of business and private sector and to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness following Dubai strategic plans and vision

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discussed means of cooperation in support of business and private sector and to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness following Dubai strategic plans and vision.

These were the highlights of the meeting between H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Dubai Chambers’ delegation headed by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers at Dubai Customs main building.

The two sides discussed their shared plans and strategies including electronic integration of services, and development of new services to consolidate Dubai’s position as a major global economic hub in the next ten years, and empower the new generation of Dubai traders in different sectors and support their expansion plans.

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers had previously signed a memorandum of understanding on integration of the risk engine in what is related to the documents of origin and the ATA Carnet. “We spare no efforts to foster our partnerships with local and external entities, business groups and the private sector as part of the emirate’s vision of doubling external trade to AED25 trillion in the next decade, adding 400 new cities to the Dubai’s network, and attracting more investments,” said Musabih.

“Dubai Customs provides advanced services to streamline procedures, and grow ROI’s for businesses. We are happy with this meeting with H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah and the Dubai Chambers’ delegation as we have discussed very important topics to push forward our partnership towards more sustainable development and economic prosperity in Dubai.” On his part, Mohammad Ali Ras hed Lootah highlighted the significance of the strategic partnership with Dubai Customs describing it as a model example to be followed in reinforcing Dubai and the private sector’s competitiveness, supporting companies in the emirate in their expansion efforts and delving into new markets.

Lootah added; “Dubai Chambers is committed to achieve a number of strategic objectives to serve the private sector and enhance the emirate’s position as a preferred global hub for business.

This includes opening new offices in promising markets around the world in support of the development plans and Dubai external trade. Our continuous dialogues and meetings with Dubai Customs are fruitful and essential within our common goal to augment the business environment, attract global firms and investments, support digital economy and facilitate Dubai companies’ global expansion.”