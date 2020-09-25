UrduPoint.com
EAEU, Cuba Mull Joint Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture Machinery Production

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

EAEU, Cuba Mull Joint Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture Machinery Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Cuba can start joint production of pharmaceuticals and the assembly of agricultural machinery, Iya Malkina, assistant to the chairman of of the Eurasian Economic Commission's (EEC) board, said on Facebook following the visit of the Cuban delegation to the EEC.

"On the sidelines, they talked about joint investment projects.

For example, it is possible to build pharmaceutical plants in the EAEU countries using the intellectual potential of Cubans in this area, or the construction of assembly plants for the production of agricultural machinery, tractors in Cuba, taking into account the developments of the EAEU automobile industry," she said.

Earlier in the day, the EEC announced that the decision to grant Cuba the status of an observer state in the EAEU could be made by the end of 2020.

