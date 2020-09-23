Egyptian President Warns Forces Loyal to GNA Against Crossing 'Red Line' in Libya

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has warned troops loyal to Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against crossing the so-called red line, which is controlled by the Cairo-backed Libyan National Army (LNA) and set, in particular, to ensure Egypt's national security

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has warned troops loyal to Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against crossing the so-called red line, which is controlled by the Cairo-backed Libyan National Army (LNA) and set, in particular, to ensure Egypt's national security.

"Egypt is bent on supporting Libyans to rid their country of armed militias and terrorist organizations and putting an end to the blatant interference of some regional parties [in Libya] ... as we have declared before and reiterate today, any breach to the line extending between the towns of Sirte and Jufra, previously demarcated as a red line, will be furiously faced by Egypt in defense of its people and its national security," Sisi said in his address late on Tuesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

The president has renewed the call on Libya's warring parties to find a comprehensive political solution to the fatal armed confrontation in the North African country under UN auspices.

According to the president, the settlement should be based on the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, the results of the Berlin conference, held in January of this year, and the Cairo Declaration, also known as the Cairo initiative, which was presented by Egypt in early summer of 2020 and, among other matters, includes a complete ceasefire in Libya starting on June 8, and the terms for a political solution.

The initiative was supported by Russia, the United States and several Arab countries, but rejected by Turkey and its ally, the GNA.

Sisi had previously claimed that Cairo would not stand idle if the GNA's forces crossed the "red line" � by entering the city of Sirte � and would not allow destabilization in eastern Libya, which is under the control of the Tobruk-based parliament and the LNA.

On July 20, the Egyptian parliament unanimously approved the possible dispatch of troops to carry out military operations outside the country. It came after Sisi stated that his country had an internationally legitimate right to intervene in Libya and come to the aid of the eastern administration.