UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador's Ex-President Molina Dies At 93 - National Coalition Party (PCN)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:50 AM

El Salvador's Ex-President Molina Dies at 93 - National Coalition Party (PCN)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) El Salvador's Former President, Col. Arturo Armando Molina Barraza has died at the age of 93, the National Coalition (formerly Conciliation) Party (PCN), of which Molina was a member, informs.

"Our condolences to the family and friends of Col.

Arturo Armando Molina, the Former President of the Republic of El Salvador, 1972 - 1977," PCN said on Twitter on Monday.

According to El Mundo, Molina died in California, United States, on Monday. There has been no official report on the cause of death, but the former president had reportedly been ill for months.

Arturo Armando Molina Barraza was born in San Salvador on August 6, 1927 and served as President of El Salvador between July 1, 1972, and July 1, 1977.

Related Topics

Twitter Died San Salvador El Salvador United States July August Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

4 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.