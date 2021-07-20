MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) El Salvador's Former President, Col. Arturo Armando Molina Barraza has died at the age of 93, the National Coalition (formerly Conciliation) Party (PCN), of which Molina was a member, informs.

"Our condolences to the family and friends of Col.

Arturo Armando Molina, the Former President of the Republic of El Salvador, 1972 - 1977," PCN said on Twitter on Monday.

According to El Mundo, Molina died in California, United States, on Monday. There has been no official report on the cause of death, but the former president had reportedly been ill for months.

Arturo Armando Molina Barraza was born in San Salvador on August 6, 1927 and served as President of El Salvador between July 1, 1972, and July 1, 1977.