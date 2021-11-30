UrduPoint.com

Election Ceremony For New Swiss President Postponed To 2022 Due To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:46 PM

Election Ceremony for New Swiss President Postponed to 2022 Due to COVID-19

The ceremony to mark the election of the new Swiss president, initially scheduled to take place in mid-December, was postponed until the summer of 2022 due to the increased COVID-19 risks, the country's government announced on Tuesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The ceremony to mark the election of the new Swiss president, initially scheduled to take place in mid-December, was postponed until the summer of 2022 due to the increased COVID-19 risks, the country's government announced on Tuesday.

On December 8, the Swiss parliament will elect the country's president for 2022. The post is expected to go to the current vice president and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis.

"In light of the uncertainties linked to the epidemiological situation, it has been decided - in agreement with the Ticino cantonal authorities - to postpone the celebrations planned for December 16, 2021 in Ticino to summer 2022," the government said in a statement.

Switzerland has reported over a million COVID-19 cases and 11,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the country has identified the first possible case of the new Omicron strain, designated by the World Health Organization one of concern.

Related Topics

Election World Parliament Switzerland December Post Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Kennedy dies age ..

Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Kennedy dies aged 70

2 minutes ago
 UK ramps up booster programme to combat Omicron

UK ramps up booster programme to combat Omicron

2 minutes ago
 No restriction on ministers to attend important co ..

No restriction on ministers to attend important conferences abroad: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 US Sentences Global Hacker for Stealing Millions i ..

US Sentences Global Hacker for Stealing Millions in Cryptocurrency Plot - Justic ..

3 minutes ago
 Addressing challenges of developing countries must ..

Addressing challenges of developing countries must for world economy's sustained ..

6 minutes ago
 EU Urges Beijing to Launch Investigation into Situ ..

EU Urges Beijing to Launch Investigation into Situation With Tennis Player Peng ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.