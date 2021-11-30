Election Ceremony for New Swiss President Postponed to 2022 Due to COVID-19

The ceremony to mark the election of the new Swiss president, initially scheduled to take place in mid-December, was postponed until the summer of 2022 due to the increased COVID-19 risks, the country's government announced on Tuesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The ceremony to mark the election of the new Swiss president, initially scheduled to take place in mid-December, was postponed until the summer of 2022 due to the increased COVID-19 risks, the country's government announced on Tuesday.

On December 8, the Swiss parliament will elect the country's president for 2022. The post is expected to go to the current vice president and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis.

"In light of the uncertainties linked to the epidemiological situation, it has been decided - in agreement with the Ticino cantonal authorities - to postpone the celebrations planned for December 16, 2021 in Ticino to summer 2022," the government said in a statement.

Switzerland has reported over a million COVID-19 cases and 11,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the country has identified the first possible case of the new Omicron strain, designated by the World Health Organization one of concern.