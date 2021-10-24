UrduPoint.com

Eleven Picasso Masterpieces Fetch Nearly $109Mln At Sotheby's Las Vegas Auction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Sotheby's has sold 11 paintings by Pablo Picasso for $108.8 million in Las Vegas ahead of what would have been the Spanish painter's 140th birthday, according to the auction house's website.

The first-of-its-kind auction included Picasso's works from the MGM Resorts Fine Art Collection that had been on display for years in Bellagio Hotel's Michelin-starred Picasso restaurant in Las Vegas.

"Woman with a red-orange cap", one of the last portraits of his beloved muse Marie-Therese Walter, fetched the highest price of some $40.5 million after a starting price was estimated at $20-30 million.

