Employee Of Swedish Consulate Injured In Armed Attack On Building In Turkey - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 09:01 PM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) An employee of the Swedish consulate in the Turkish city of Izmir was injured as a result of an armed attack on the consulate building, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.
According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out by a citizen of Syria, who was unsatisfied with the visa processing situation, the broadcaster reported.