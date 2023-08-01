Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Attack on Building in Turkey - Reports

An employee of the Swedish consulate in the Turkish city of Izmir was injured as a result of an armed attack on the consulate building, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) An employee of the Swedish consulate in the Turkish city of Izmir was injured as a result of an armed attack on the consulate building, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out by a citizen of Syria, who was unsatisfied with the visa processing situation, the broadcaster reported.