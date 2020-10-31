UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Turkish Vaccine Against COVID-19 May Be Ready In Spring

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Erdogan Says Turkish Vaccine Against COVID-19 May Be Ready in Spring

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) A Turkish vaccine against the coronavirus may appear in the spring of the next year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday during a televised address.

"Turkey, on the one hand, is closely following the development of vaccines in China, Russia, the United States, and on the other hand, is making active efforts to develop its own vaccine against the coronavirus. The domestic vaccine may be ready in spring," Erdogan said.

The president added that Turkey assisted 155 countries and eight international organizations during the global health crisis, while many developed nations have failed to show solidarity.

Turkey, like many other countries in Europe and elsewhere, is currently facing a second wave of the pandemic, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. To date, Turkey has confirmed over 373,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 322,000 recoveries and over 10,000 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, the country registered 2,322 new cases and 78 related deaths.

