UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Tells Putin Syria Should Take Political Steps For Turkish Border Security

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Erdogan Tells Putin Syria Should Take Political Steps for Turkish Border Security

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Syria should take "political" steps to eliminate Ankara's perceived threat emanating from Kurdish militia in border areas.

"President Erdogan has stressed that it is necessary to take concrete steps to eliminate the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organization (Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated terrorist in Turkey) from the areas bordering Turkey, especially Tell Rifaat and Manbij, and said that the regime should be constructive to take steps in the political process to achieve concrete results on Syria," the Turkish president's office said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Manbij Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border From

More Stories From World

