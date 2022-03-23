EU Approves Agreement With Ukraine on Providing Classified Information to Kiev - Reports

The European Union has approved an agreement with Ukraine that will allow the bloc to provide classified information, including satellite images, to Kiev, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The European Union has approved an agreement with Ukraine that will allow the bloc to provide classified information, including satellite images, to Kiev, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.

Initially, the agreement is concluded for a year with the possibility of extension, the new outlet said.

The permanent representatives of the EU countries were informed about the agreement during a meeting on Tuesday.