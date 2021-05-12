UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Urges 'de-escalation' After Call With Israel President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:01 PM

EU chief urges 'de-escalation' after call with Israel president

EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday called on Israelis and Palestinians to halt fighting and avoid civilian casualties, after speaking with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday called on Israelis and Palestinians to halt fighting and avoid civilian casualties, after speaking with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

"Very worried by the recent upsurge of violence and indiscriminate targeting. Priority should be de-escalation and prevention of the loss of innocent civilian lives on both sides," European Council President Michel said on Twitter.

