EU Chief Urges 'de-escalation' After Call With Israel President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:01 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday called on Israelis and Palestinians to halt fighting and avoid civilian casualties, after speaking with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
"Very worried by the recent upsurge of violence and indiscriminate targeting. Priority should be de-escalation and prevention of the loss of innocent civilian lives on both sides," European Council President Michel said on Twitter.