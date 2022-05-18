UrduPoint.com

EU Has No Fast-Track Membership Procedure - Austrian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 06:41 PM

EU Has No Fast-Track Membership Procedure - Austrian Foreign Minister

There is no such thing as a fast-track procedure for joining the European Union, however Brussels should explore possibilities for accelerated EU integration with third countries, including Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told Deutschlandfunk radio

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) There is no such thing as a fast-track procedure for joining the European Union, however Brussels should explore possibilities for accelerated EU integration with third countries, including Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told Deutschlandfunk radio.

"There is no accelerated process. I fully understand on an emotional level that Ukraine has such a desire. I think we all have an interest in anchoring Ukraine in the European family, bringing Ukraine to European values and ways of life and anchoring it there. Nevertheless, we all know that the accession process can take years, if not decades. Turkey has had candidate status since 1999," the minister said in an interview to the German broadcaster.

Schallenberg added that the EU should think about new arrangement on how to promote integration with third countries to bypass the usual model of accession to ensure a high level of relations between them and the union, including political, economic, scientific and technological relations.

Kiev applied for EU membership under fast-track procedure on February 28, shortly after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. On May 9, French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament that Ukraine's accession to the EU could drag on for years or decades unless the bloc is willing to lower the bar on its membership criteria.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament German European Union Brussels February May Family All

Recent Stories

Think Tank Says Unlikely Any Country Can Offset Wh ..

Think Tank Says Unlikely Any Country Can Offset Wheat Export Losses After India' ..

6 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Crash Proves No Asset Immune to Economic F ..

Bitcoin Crash Proves No Asset Immune to Economic Fluctuations

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dried fruits export to China reaches $6 ..

Pakistan's dried fruits export to China reaches $65 million: CG Shanghai

6 minutes ago
 IG Motorway Police conducts a field visit to M-2, ..

IG Motorway Police conducts a field visit to M-2, M-1 facilitation centre

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan urges NATO allies to 'respect' concerns ov ..

Erdogan urges NATO allies to 'respect' concerns over Finland, Sweden

13 minutes ago
 Schemes of LAC reviewed

Schemes of LAC reviewed

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.