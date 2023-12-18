Open Menu

EU Launches 'illegal Content' Probe Into Elon Musk's X

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 11:39 PM

EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk's X

The EU announced "formal infringement proceedings" against Elon Musk's X platform on Monday, under a law cracking down on illegal online content, after identifying disinformation related to Hamas's October 7 attack in Israel

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The EU announced "formal infringement proceedings" against Elon Musk's X platform on Monday, under a law cracking down on illegal online content, after identifying disinformation related to Hamas's October 7 attack in Israel.

The action against the company formerly known as Twitter is the first against a major online platform since Brussels implemented the Digital Services Act (DSA), a sweeping piece of European Union legislation that strengthens online companies' responsibility for content moderation.

"Today's opening of formal proceedings against X makes it clear that, with the DSA, the time of big online platforms behaving like they are 'too big to care' has come to an end," said the bloc's digital enforcer, EU commissioner Thierry Breton.

"We will now start an in-depth investigation of X's compliance with the DSA obligations concerning countering the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation in the EU, transparency of the platforms and design of the user interface."

The European Commission said a preliminary information-gathering investigation it launched against X in October, which included looking at "the dissemination of illegal content in the context of Hamas' attacks against Israel", led to Monday's probe.

On the basis of that information, "the Commission has decided to open formal infringement proceedings against X under the Digital Services Act", it said.

The formal probe will examine four areas: the dissemination of illegal content; the effectiveness of X's efforts to combat disinformation; suspected restrictions on giving researchers access to its data; and suspected deceptive practices -- known as "dark patterns" -- related to its Blue Tick subscription product.

In the event of proven infringements, the DSA carries penalties that can include fines going up to six percent of an online company's global revenues.

- Disinformation -

For serious and repeated violations, the EU can ban a platform operating in the 27-nation bloc.

The commission said that, under the formal probe against X, it would now "continue to gather evidence, for example by sending additional requests for information, conducting interviews or inspections".

It noted that the proceedings gave it powers to order X to undertake interim or remedial steps, pending the conclusion of the probe.

There is no deadline for the proceedings to wrap up.

Weeks after starting its initial information-gathering exercise against X, the commission also launched preliminary investigations along the same lines against TikTok, YouTube and Facebook owner Meta.

Those investigations also looked at how the platforms handled disinformation and illegal content related to the Hamas attack.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Facebook Twitter European Union Company Brussels Same Elon Musk October YouTube Event

Recent Stories

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, injures 178

8 minutes ago
 NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corr ..

NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

8 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

11 minutes ago
 World migrants day observed

World migrants day observed

8 minutes ago
 IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

8 minutes ago
 MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's s ..

MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's staff

8 minutes ago
PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking elec ..

PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking election under supervision of judi ..

7 minutes ago
 AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

7 minutes ago
 Ahmad Shah, along with Law Minister, Mayor attend ..

Ahmad Shah, along with Law Minister, Mayor attend portrait exhibition at ACP

7 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy champions preservation of Arabic langu ..

Saudi envoy champions preservation of Arabic language's cultural heritage, globa ..

7 minutes ago
 BISE official meeting held at board office

BISE official meeting held at board office

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tributes ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World