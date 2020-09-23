UrduPoint.com
EU Migration Pact Relies On Assistance To Countries Of Origin - EU Commission

The new EU pact on migration and asylum will focus on the assistance to countries of origin in an attempt to stem out migrant smuggling and improve border management, Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The new EU pact on migration and asylum will focus on the assistance to countries of origin in an attempt to stem out migrant smuggling and improve border management, Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, said on Wednesday.

The long-awaited pact was unveiled by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier in the day.

"We want to do more for the countries themselves, so that we could help them break the business model of smugglers, help them establish better border management, asylum reception systems, returns and readmission," Schinas said.

The new pact will also provide new regulations for all migrant arrivals.

"Under the new pact, all arrivals will be subject to a thorough security, health and identity check ... All those unlikely to get asylum .

.. will have to go through mandatory fast-track border procedures with streamline processes for dealing quickly with asylum claims and efficiently processing returns," Schinas said.

According to the official, the new pact prescribes firm and fair solidarity, "so that those who are under pressure can have the certainty that the rest of the family can give them a hand."

"This strong solidarity mechanism will of course not ignore the red lines. We have looked to a solution between the red lines. We have done so by introducing a new concept which we call returns sponsorship ... We know that not all member states will accept mandatory relocation ... With this returns sponsorship we are providing a viable alternative to ensure that even if we are not relocated the same numbers can be catered for," he said.

