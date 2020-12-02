UrduPoint.com
EU Seeks Cooperation With New US Administration On COVID-19 Vaccines, Reinforcing WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The European Union wants to work together with the United States toward sponsoring of coronavirus vaccines development and their further fair distribution, and also seeks joint effort to strengthen the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the new program.

In its fresh press release, the European Commission expressed the belief that Joe Biden's projected victory in the US presidential election could be a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to design a new transatlantic agenda for global cooperation based on our common values, interests and global influence."

"The EU wants to work with the US to ensure funding for the development and equitable global distribution of vaccines, tests and treatments, develop joint preparedness and response capacities, facilitate trade in essential medical goods, and reinforce and reform the World Health Organization," the press release read.

Back in July, US President Donald Trump announced the country's withdrawal from the WHO after repeatedly accusing the organization of failing to properly address the coronavirus pandemic. The withdrawal is expected to be completed by July 2021. Meanwhile, media reports emerged soon after the November 3 vote, suggesting that Biden plans to reverse the plans.

