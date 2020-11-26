UrduPoint.com
European Certification Firm Exits Nord Stream 2 Over US Sanction Fears - Representative

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:52 PM

Norwegian-German certification firm DNV GL will no longer provide services to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project following the US State Department's recent publication of new guidelines covering the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), a representative from the company said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Norwegian-German certification firm DNV GL will no longer provide services to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project following the US State Department's recent publication of new guidelines covering the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), a representative from the company said in a statement.

PEESA was originally intended to address Russian pipeline projects that the US deems a "risk" to national security. The act allows Washington to impose sanctions on companies, such as DNV GL, which conduct verification and safety assessment work on Nord Stream 2 or vessels working on the project.

"Under these new guidelines, we find DNV GL's verification activities linked to vessels with equipment serving the Nord Stream 2 project to be sanctionable. DNV GL has therefore ceased delivery of services that may fall under the scope of PEESA. DNV GL operates a robust programme to ensure our operations are in compliance with all relevant regulations and legislation, including sanctions," the representative said.

DNV GL were brought onto the project to verify pipeline safety and the testing and preparation of vessels that are working on the pipeline's construction, according to the representative.

Part of the unfinished section of the twin gas pipeline lies in Danish waters, and the Danish Energy Agency has given the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, the right to hire any third party to certify the safety of the construction.

The threat of US sanctions led to Swiss firm Allseas, which was participating in laying the pipeline, pulling out from the project this past December.

Nord Stream 2 is a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline is a joint project between Russia's Gazprom and several European energy giants, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

