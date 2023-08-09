Open Menu

European Space Agency Delays First Test-Launch Of Ariane-6 Carrier Rocket Until 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 01:40 AM

European Space Agency Delays First Test-Launch of Ariane-6 Carrier Rocket Until 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The first test-launch of the new European-made Ariane-6 carrier rocket will take place in 2024, European Space Agency (ESA) Director General Josef Aschbacher said on Tuesday.

The launch of Ariane-6 has been postponed several times.

"The ESA, ArianeGroup, Arianespace and (France's National Center for Space Studies) confirm that the inaugural launch is now targeted for 2024," he tweeted.

On July 18, launch system tests were successfully conducted at the Guiana Space Center located in Kourou, Aschbacher said, adding that more tests are scheduled for August 29 and September 26. Only after that will the space agency be able to provide for a more precise launch date for Ariane-6, which is often described as a prospective competitor to SpaceX's reusable rockets.

On July 6, the Ariane-5 rocket blasted off for the last time, marking its farewell flight after 27 years of service, as it carried German experimental satellite Heinrich-Hertz-Satellit and French military communications satellite Syracuse 4B into orbit. This effectively left the EU without independent space launch capacity until Ariane-6 is ready to enter service.

In February 2022, Russia, whose Soyuz rockets used to launch EU satellites from French Guiana, announced it was terminating the cooperation with the ESA and withdrawing its technical personnel from the Kourou space center in response to the European Union's imposing sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German European Union Kourou Syracuse SpaceX February July August September From Satellites

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

1 hour ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

2 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

2 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

2 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From World