EU's Borrell Confirms US Cannot Unilaterally Trigger Restoration Of UN Sanctions On Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

EU's Borrell Confirms US Cannot Unilaterally Trigger Restoration of UN Sanctions on Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell in a statement on Sunday rejected the United States' right to unilaterally restore international sanctions on Iran on a basis of an agreement it withdrew from.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed "the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran" under the snapback mechanism of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The mechanism envisions punitive measures in the case if Iran violates its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"As recalled in my statement of 20 August, as well as in the Chair's statement following the JCPOA Joint Commission on 1 September 2020, the US unilaterally ceased participation in the JCPOA by presidential Memorandum on 8 May 2018 and has subsequently not participated in any JCPOA-related activities. It cannot, therefore, be considered to be a JCPOA participant State and cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under the UN Security Council resolution 2231. Consequently, sanctions lifting commitments under the JCPOA continue to apply," Borrell said in a statement.

