Govt's Business Friendly Policies Ensuring Private Sector's Development: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government's business friendly policies and its support to the foreign investors were yielding positive results in promoting the private sector's development and attracting foreign investment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government's business friendly policies and its support to the foreign investors were yielding positive results in promoting the private sector's development and attracting foreign investment.

He said the government was taking steps on priority to increase foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, who called on him here.

In the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to promote cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The prime minister, who was on a daylong visit to the UAE, highlighted the reforms and actions taken by the government to ensure economic stability in Pakistan.

He said the two countries enjoyed brotherly relations that spanned over decades, and thanked the UAE leadership, particularly Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for their support during challenging times.

He expressed the confidence that the bilateral trade relations would further strengthen with increase in cooperation between the companies of the two countries.

During the meeting, the prime minister also extended invitation to the delegation of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to visit Pakistan.

