Ex-Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison For Embezzlement

Ex-Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Embezzlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Ecuadorian National Court has sentenced former Vice President Jorge Glas to eight years of imprisonment for irregularities in contracting of the Ecuadorian Singue oil field, the Attorney General's Office said.

"The National Court sentences ex-Vice President Jorge Glas and Ministers Wilson Pastor and Carlos Rareja Yannuzzelli to eight years in prison for the crime of embezzlement," the attorney's office said on Monday.

In addition, four other people were jailed for eight years in the same case. Six accused people were found not guilty.

It is the third trial against Jorge Glas. In 2017, the former vice minister was sentenced to six years for illegal association in the Odebrecht case. In September 2020, Glas got another eight years' imprisonment for bribery.

More Stories From World

