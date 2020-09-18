UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:10 AM

Ex-FBI Director Comey to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Panel on September 30 - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Former FBI Director James Comey will appear before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, panel chairman Lindsey Graham said in an interview.

"The day of reckoning is upon us," Graham told FOX news on Thursday. "James Comey has agreed to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He will be respectfully treated... We will have Mr. Comey before the committee and I look forward to it."

Graham acknowledged that he was dubious about the number of then-FBI senior officials who claimed they had lost or accidentally erased the records of their cell phones in discussing Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI Counterintelligence Crossfire Hurricane probe of President Donald Trump's alleged connections with Russia, for which no evidence was ever found.

"Common sense [says] it sounds fishy as hell. We are going to ask the people who did the erasing. We will try to find out, how was the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court mislead multiple times? That day is coming. We are getting to the bottom of what happened," Graham said.

The committee was also negotiating with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe about his appearing before it before the November 3 presidential election without having to be subpoenaed by it, Graham said. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has declined the invitation of the committee to testify in its probe into, he added.

