UrduPoint.com

Ex-Moldovan President Says Gazprom Showing Friendship By Preserving Gas Supply To Chisinau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Ex-Moldovan President Says Gazprom Showing Friendship by Preserving Gas Supply to Chisinau

Russian gas giant Gazprom has every reason to halt gas supply to Moldova, and the fact that it still has not is a gesture of friendship, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom has every reason to halt gas supply to Moldova, and the fact that it still has not is a gesture of friendship, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday.

On Monday, Moldovagaz caught up on payments to Gazprom for gas withheld in Ukraine during transit, and the Russian gas exporter said it would not reduce the traffic.

"For me, it is essentially important to be friends with everyone. I have already said it and will say (it) once more: Russia is our strategic partner. Russia has repeatedly demonstrated that it is a friend to the Moldovan people. The fact that Gazprom, having a reason, doesn't cut us from gas is another friendly act toward Moldova," Dodon told reporters.

On November 22, Gazprom said that the gas it was sending to Moldova via Ukraine was not arriving at its destination point in full.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said Ukraine was withholding Moldova's "reserve" fuel, while Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz said the low level of transit was due to the mechanism of virtual reverse. Gazprom vowed that if the imbalance persists, it will reduce supplies to Moldova by the amount kept by Ukraine daily, starting November 28.

In October 2021, Moldova negotiated an extension of its contract with Gazprom under the condition that the country would pay its debt in 2022 in full. Gazprom reserved the right to stop gas supplies to Moldova completely in the event of violation of payment obligations and terms of the debt audit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Company Traffic Moldova October November Gas Event From

Recent Stories

Moriyasu urges Japan not to ride World Cup 'roller ..

Moriyasu urges Japan not to ride World Cup 'roller-coaster'

23 seconds ago
 KP PTI members privy with govt against dissolution ..

KP PTI members privy with govt against dissolution of KP Assembly: Javed Latif

26 seconds ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

29 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to terminate 13 FIRs a ..

Islamabad High Court orders to terminate 13 FIRs against Ali Amin

4 minutes ago
 Cleanliness work being monitored to achieve desire ..

Cleanliness work being monitored to achieve desired results

4 minutes ago
 President condoles demise of industrialist, philan ..

President condoles demise of industrialist, philanthropist SM Muneer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.