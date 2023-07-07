MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Six people were killed and two more injured following a blast at a workshop of an industrial explosives manufacturer in Russia's Samara Region on Friday, a spokesman of the emergency services told Sputnik.

"As a result of the dismantling of equipment during repair work in the workshop of the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, an explosion occurred, as a result of which eight people were injured, six of whom died," the spokesman said.