Several explosions were heard in the city of Melitopol in Russia's Zaporizhzhia Region, the details are being specified, Vladimir Rogov, head of the Zaporizhzhia social movement "We Are Together With Russia", said

"A series of explosions sounded in Melitopol. We are talking about six explosions," Rogov wrote on Telegram.

The Zaporizhia Region became a constituent member of the Russian Federation following a referendum held in September 2022, whose results Ukraine does not recognize and continues to shell the territory. Today, more than 70 percent of the Zaporizhzhia Region is under Russia's control; the former regional center, the city of Zaporizhzhia, remains under the control of Ukrainian troops. In March 2023, Melitopol temporarily became the region's administrative center.