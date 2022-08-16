Extreme Heat Over 125 Degrees to Hit 107Mln Americans by 2053 - Research Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The US heat wave crisis will grow steadily worse and directly impact 107 million Americans with temperatures over 125 degrees in just over 30 years, a First Street Foundation scientific research group model revealed.

"In the case of extreme heat, the model finds 50 counties, home to 8.

1 million residents, that are expected to experience temperatures above 125°F in 2023, the highest level of the National Weather Services' heat index," the group said in a press release on Monday. "By 2053,1,023 counties are expected to exceed this temperature, an area that is home to 107.6 million Americans and covers a quarter of the US land area."

This emerging area of concentrated heat conditions is located in a geographic region that the foundation calls the "Extreme Heat Belt" and it stretches from the northern Texas and Louisiana borders to Illinois, Indiana, and even into Wisconsin, the release said.