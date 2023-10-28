Open Menu

Farrell Hails Versatile England After Argentina 'scrap' To Finish Third At World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Farrell hails versatile England after Argentina 'scrap' to finish third at World Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Owen Farrell hailed England's versatility as the team survived a "scrappy game" to beat Argentina 26-23 to claim third place at the Rugby World Cup on Friday.

England finished third in the tournament for the first time after Nicolas Sanchez' unsuccessful late penalty for the Pumas that would have drawn the sides level in the closing minutes.

England skipper Farrell kicked 16 points at the Stade de France as No 8 Ben Earl and hooker Theo Dan also crossed for the 2003 winners.

"I thought we started really well. It was a scrappy game after that," the Saracens fly-half said.

"On the back of another six-day turnaround and a narrow loss last week, it was great to win tonight.

"You have to be able to play rugby a few ways and we are developing that and hopefully it will keep improving. I know we will improve," Farrell said.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika slammed refereeing decisions from Nic Berry after the loss, especially as they pressed late on for what would have been a decisive try.

"The players deserve better today," Australian Cheika said.

"I'm certainly disappointed by the way the game was run, the way the game was refereed and the consistency in that.

"I know we're one of the lower nations. We're not England, New Zealand, South Africa but at the end of the day, it's hard.

"I feel for the lads," he added.

Cheika took over from Mario Ledesma in March 2022 and reports in Argentina claim former Pumas centre and current backs coach Felipe Contepomi will replace Cheika after the World Cup.

"I haven't even thought about it," former Wallabies boss Cheika said of his future with Los Pumas.

"I'll go to Argentina later in the year and we'll have a talk about how things went and what the future holds.

"It's not really what I'm thinking about."

- Youngs' goodbye -

Farrell's half-back partner Ben Youngs ended his Test career on his 129th international appearance.

"The game has given me so much," scrum-half Youngs said.

"I have got huge friendships and bonds not just in this England team, but people I have played against for years.

"I have a bucketload of memories and I am very grateful, so thank you everyone.

"I will have a beer and enjoy myself with the boys tonight," the 34-year-old added.

England reacted well to last Saturday's dramatic 16-15 loss to South Africa in the semi-final.

Their next game will be February's Six Nations trip to Italy in Steve Borthwick's second year as head coach.

"It is something we spoke about in the group. We are still heartbroken from last weekend," try-scorer Dan said.

"The performance was something we were proud of and we want to build momentum and grind out a result, today we achieved that."

Related Topics

World France Argentina Italy South Africa Turkish Lira February March From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

6 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

10 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

11 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

12 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

13 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

14 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

14 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

14 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World