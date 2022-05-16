Fevered persons in DPRK total 1.2 mln with 50 deaths

UrduPoint.com

The number of fevered persons in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) reached more than 1.2 million by Sunday evening, and 50 of them have died of fever, the Korean Central News Agency reported Monday

About 392,920 more persons with fever were reported on Sunday, of whom 152,600 recovered and eight died, KCNA reported, citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

Of all the fevered persons, more than 648,630 have recovered since the outbreak of the fever in late April and about 564,860 are still under medical treatment, the report added.

Also on Sunday, Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, attended a consultative meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea to discuss epidemic prevention measures.

At the meeting, Kim criticized officials of the cabinet and the public health sector for their irresponsible work attitude and failure to timely supply medicines to inhabitants.

After the meeting, Kim visited pharmacies in Pyongyang to acquaint himself with the supply of medicines, the report added.

