Fewer People in EU Could Afford Proper Meal in 2022 Than in 2021 - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The share of people who could not afford a meal with meat, fish or vegetarian equivalent every second day rose by 1 percentage point to 8.3% across the European Union in 2022 year-on-year, official data showed Monday.

EU statistics agency Eurostat estimated that the share of people at risk of poverty who were unable to afford a meal with protein was 19.7% in 2022, 2.2 points higher than in 2021.

The highest share of people at risk of poverty unable to afford a proper meal was recorded in Bulgaria (44.6%), followed by Romania (43%) and Slovakia (40.5%), while the lowest share was recorded in Ireland (5%), Luxembourg (5.1%) and Cyprus (5.6%).