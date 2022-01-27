Finland Decided to Buy US F-35 Jets Before Tensions With Russia Increased - Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finland had decided to purchase 64 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets for its national air force from the United States before tensions escalate with Russia over Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Finland had decided to purchase 64 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets for its national air force from the United States before tensions escalate with Russia over Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.

"Geographically, Finland is a big country. We need a fleet of aircraft that guarantees security in all our airspace. We are going to upgrade old US fighters that we had, and this decision was made before the recent escalation with Russia," Marin said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Asked whether Helsinki feels threatened by Russia, the prime minister said that "it is important for Finland to have the means to protect itself."

In December 2021, the Finnish government concluded the largest defense contract in its history with US company Lockheed Martin for the delivery of 64 F-35 fighters, adapted to the needs and weapons of Finland.

The Finnish Defence Ministry intends to allocate about 10 billion Euros ($11.2 billion) toward the contract. The fighters are expected to be delivered in the period from 2025-2030.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.�

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.