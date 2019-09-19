UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has to propose a new Brexit plan in writing by the end of September and if he fails to do so there would be no further negotiations with the European Union, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said, as quoted by UK media on Thursday

"If the UK wants to discuss alternatives to the existing Brexit agreement then these must be presented before the end of the month. If not by then, then it's over," Rinne told reporters, as quoted by Sky news, while commenting on results of his Wednesday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

In case the rest of the EU countries join Finland, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, and France in their ultimatum, Johnson's current October 17 deadline, which is linked to the European Council summit, would be significantly shortened, giving enough time to handle the plan ahead of the EU leaders' meeting, according to the broadcaster.

Since Johnson's arrival at Downing Street, he has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal, despite strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in parliament. After Johnson announced his decision to suspend parliament from mid-September until October 14, thereby reducing chances for the legislature to stop the no-deal scenario, a number of lawsuits have been filed to challenge the move.

Additionally, shortly before the suspension, parliament passed a law obligating Johnson to ask for another Brexit delay in the case that an agreement is not made by October 19.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but the withdrawal was postponed several times due to parliament's refusal to accept any of the proposed plans on the terms of the exit. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a consolidated plan.