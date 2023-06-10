UrduPoint.com

First Japan-US-Philippines Security Meeting To Take Place In Tokyo On June 16 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

First Japan-US-Philippines Security Meeting to Take Place in Tokyo on June 16 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The first meeting of top Japanese, US and Philippine security officials on the three countries' shared concerns about China will be held in Tokyo on June 16, media reported on Saturday.

Japan will be represented by National Security Secretariat chief Takeo Akiba, the United States will be represented by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and the Philippines will be represented by National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano, Japanese tv channel NHK reported.

The initiative to create such a format for consultations between the three countries belongs to Japan. Its main goal is to gain the support of the Philippines, which has a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea, which in turn will be a factor in deterring China.

Japan will also hold a bilateral security meeting with the United States to discuss, among other things, issues related to Japanese citizens forcibly detained in North Korea since 1970-1980.

