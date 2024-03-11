Open Menu

Five Cross-country Skiers Found Dead In Switzerland: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Five cross-country skiers found dead in Switzerland: police

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Five of six cross-country skiers who went missing in the Swiss Alps over the weekend have been found dead, police in the canton of Valais said Monday, with the search still on for the last person.

The group of skiers, who ranged in age from 21 to 58, had left Zermatt Saturday morning with the goal of reaching the town of Arolla later that day.

They went missing, however, in the vicinity of the Tete Blanche mountain.

A storm over the weekend prevented helicopters and rescuers from reaching the area, but on Sunday evening, a team was finally able to be dropped off by helicopter nearby, police said in a statement.

"At around 9:20 pm (2020 GMT) it reached the Tete Blanche sector, where it discovered the bodies of five of the six people who were missing," it added.

Five of the six skiers are members of the same family, but police have not yet revealed the identities of the bodies found.

A press conference is expected later in the day in the canton capital Sion.

The group was reported missing by a family member who had been due to pick them up in Arolla on Saturday.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Police Tete Sion Same Canton Sunday 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

12 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 days ago

More Stories From World