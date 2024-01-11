Open Menu

Five Dead In Riots In Papua New Guinea's Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Five dead in riots in Papua New Guinea's capital

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) At least five people have died during a night of violent riots in Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby, police told an AFP correspondent based in the city on Thursday.

Pockets of chaos broke out after a small group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards launched a protest against the government.

Police have confirmed five people were killed during the turmoil, which the local Post Courier newspaper dubbed the "darkest day in our city".

Prime Minister James Marape on Thursday apologised to the country, saying the bursts of "lawlessness" would "not be tolerated".

Marape said the worst of the riots had subsided, but conceded it was "still tense out there" in parts of Port Moresby.

