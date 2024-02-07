Open Menu

Five Dead Including Civilians In Israeli Strikes On Syria: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Five dead including civilians in Israeli strikes on Syria: monitor

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Israeli strikes on Syria's Homs killed five people including three civilians Wednesday, a war monitor said, with Syria's defence ministry reporting an unspecified number of civilians dead.

"Five people have been killed including three civilians -- a woman, a child, and a man -- and seven others were injured in Israeli strikes on a building in the Hamra neighbourhood of Homs city," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, updating an earlier toll of four.

The identities of the two non-civilian casualties were unknown, the monitor said.

Syria's defence ministry reported that "the Israeli enemy launched air strikes from the direction north of Tripoli (Lebanon) targeting a number of sites in the city of Homs and its countryside... killing and injuring a number of civilians".

Syrian state television shared footage of rescuers rummaging through the rubble of what appeared to be a collapsed building and carrying someone on a stretcher.

Earlier, Syrian state television reported "an Israeli assault" on central Syria, in Homs province.

Last week, the United States carried out strikes on Iran-backed groups in Syria and Iraq, killing dozens in retaliation for a deadly attack on its troops in Jordan.

Israel had also struck targets in Syria twice that week. On Friday, Israeli strikes killed three pro-Iran fighters south of Damascus, according to the Observatory, with Iranian media reporting an adviser from the Revolutionary Guards was among the dead.

Last Monday, Israeli strikes near Damascus killed eight people, including pro-Iran fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had said.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel launched hundreds of air strikes in the country, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces as well as Syrian army positions.

But such attacks have intensified since the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas began on October 7.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria but has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's government, to expand its presence there.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Army Syria Israel Iran Gaza Iraq Damascus Tripoli Man United States Lebanon October Women Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

1 hour ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

10 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

10 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

10 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

10 hours ago
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

10 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

10 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

11 hours ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

11 hours ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

11 hours ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

11 hours ago

More Stories From World