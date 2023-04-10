Five Dead, Suspect 'Neutralized' in Louisville Shooting - Police

Louisville police said five people were killed in a downtown shooting on Monday and the suspected attacker is dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Louisville police said five people were killed in a downtown shooting on Monday and the suspected attacker is dead.

"The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene. We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.

Five people have been confirmed to have been killed inside, at least six were transported to University of Louisville hospital, including one police officer," a representative from the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

The department also tweeted: "There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized."