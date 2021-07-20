Floods in Central China Cause Blackouts, Traffic Disruption - Reports

Record rainstorms have hit the city of Zhengzhou in China's central province of Henan, resulting in massive flooding, power outages and traffic disruptions, Chinese media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Record rainstorms have hit the city of Zhengzhou in China's central province of Henan, resulting in massive flooding, power outages and traffic disruptions, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, average precipitation in the city within the last 24 hours was 457.5 millimeters (18 inches), making it the highest daily rainfall on the record. This included a record hourly precipitation rate of 201.9 millimeters (7.9 inches).

The resulting flood essentially brought road traffic to a halt, with more than 80 bus lines and the entire subway being suspended as a result.

As water poured into the subway system, passengers onboard a train on Line Five wound up trapped in the tunnel.

A rescue operation is underway.

Videos from the flooded city and subway have been circulating on Chinese social media, providing a harrowing picture of what is going on. One of the videos from a flooded subway car shows the water level outside of the train reaching as high as a human chest.

"The water outside the wagon has reached this level. My phone's running out of battery. I don't know if this is my last WeChat message," a girl in the video said.

Other videos depict passenger cars stranded on flooded motorways, along with people trying to stay afloat.