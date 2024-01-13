Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 16 13 3 0 46 12 42
Bayern Munich 16 13 2 1 52 15 41
VfB Stuttgart 16 11 1 4 37 19 34
RB Leipzig 16 10 3 3 38 17 33
-------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 16 7 6 3 30 25 27
Eintracht Frankfurt 16 6 6 4 26 20 24
-------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 17 7 3 7 32 33 24
SC Freiburg 16 7 3 6 21 26 24
Heidenheim 16 6 2 8 25 32 20
VfL Wolfsburg 16 6 1 9 20 27 19
Augsburg 16 4 6 6 24 31 18
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 16 4 5 7 31 35 17
Werder Bremen 16 4 4 8 23 30 16
VfL Bochum 16 3 7 6 18 33 16
Union Berlin 15 4 1 10 17 31 13
--------------------------------------------
Mainz 05 16 1 7 8 13 28 10
--------------------------------------------
FC Cologne 16 2 4 10 10 28 10
SV Darmstadt 98 16 2 4 10 20 41 10
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.
