Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 16 13 3 0 46 12 42

Bayern Munich 16 13 2 1 52 15 41

VfB Stuttgart 16 11 1 4 37 19 34

RB Leipzig 16 10 3 3 38 17 33

-------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 16 7 6 3 30 25 27

Eintracht Frankfurt 16 6 6 4 26 20 24

-------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 17 7 3 7 32 33 24

SC Freiburg 16 7 3 6 21 26 24

Heidenheim 16 6 2 8 25 32 20

VfL Wolfsburg 16 6 1 9 20 27 19

Augsburg 16 4 6 6 24 31 18

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 16 4 5 7 31 35 17

Werder Bremen 16 4 4 8 23 30 16

VfL Bochum 16 3 7 6 18 33 16

Union Berlin 15 4 1 10 17 31 13

--------------------------------------------

Mainz 05 16 1 7 8 13 28 10

--------------------------------------------

FC Cologne 16 2 4 10 10 28 10

SV Darmstadt 98 16 2 4 10 20 41 10

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.