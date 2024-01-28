Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 18 15 3 0 50 14 48
Bayern Munich 19 15 2 2 56 18 47
Stuttgart 19 12 1 6 43 25 37
RB Leipzig 19 10 3 6 42 26 33
-------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 18 9 6 3 37 25 33
Eintracht Frankfurt 19 8 7 4 30 22 31
-------------------------------------------
Freiburg 19 8 4 7 25 31 28
Hoffenheim 19 7 4 8 35 37 25
Werder Bremen 19 6 5 8 28 32 23
Heidenheim 19 6 5 8 28 35 23
Wolfsburg 19 6 4 9 23 30 22
Augsburg 19 5 6 8 28 36 21
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 18 5 5 8 35 38 20
Bochum 18 4 8 6 20 34 20
Union Berlin 17 4 2 11 17 32 14
-------------------------------------------
Cologne 19 2 6 11 13 34 12
-------------------------------------------
Mainz 18 1 8 9 14 30 11
Darmstadt 18 2 5 11 22 46 11
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.
Recent Stories
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan pavilion at 'Travel & Adventure Show' opened; Efforts underway to attract more tourists: M ..2 minutes ago
-
Boeing exec apologizes over MAX 9 problem, promises fixes2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update12 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated22 minutes ago
-
US mulls sanctions after Venezuela court bars presidential hopeful42 minutes ago
-
China says talks with US in Bangkok 'candid, substantive'4 hours ago
-
Ton-up Pope pulls England into lead in first India Test9 hours ago
-
India’s support for terrorism in neighboring countries violates UN Charter: Prof Cheng9 hours ago
-
Mature Sabalenka seizing control of her destiny10 hours ago
-
Australian Open women's final stats10 hours ago
-
US strikes Huthi target in Yemen after attack on British oil tanker10 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results10 hours ago