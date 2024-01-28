Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 18 15 3 0 50 14 48

Bayern Munich 19 15 2 2 56 18 47

Stuttgart 19 12 1 6 43 25 37

RB Leipzig 19 10 3 6 42 26 33

-------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 18 9 6 3 37 25 33

Eintracht Frankfurt 19 8 7 4 30 22 31

-------------------------------------------

Freiburg 19 8 4 7 25 31 28

Hoffenheim 19 7 4 8 35 37 25

Werder Bremen 19 6 5 8 28 32 23

Heidenheim 19 6 5 8 28 35 23

Wolfsburg 19 6 4 9 23 30 22

Augsburg 19 5 6 8 28 36 21

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 18 5 5 8 35 38 20

Bochum 18 4 8 6 20 34 20

Union Berlin 17 4 2 11 17 32 14

-------------------------------------------

Cologne 19 2 6 11 13 34 12

-------------------------------------------

Mainz 18 1 8 9 14 30 11

Darmstadt 18 2 5 11 22 46 11

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.