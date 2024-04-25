Football: Italian Cup Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Italian Cup result on Wednesday:
Semi-final, second leg
Atalanta 4 (Koopmeiners 8, Scamacca 75, Lookman 90+5, Pasalic 90+8) Fiorentina 1 (Martinez Quarta 68)
Atalanta win 4-2 on aggregate
Played Tuesday
Lazio 2 (Castellanos 12, 48) Juventus 1 (Milik 83)
Juventus win 3-2 on aggregate
-- Final to be played May 15
