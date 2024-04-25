Open Menu

Football: Italian Cup Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Football: Italian Cup result

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Italian Cup result on Wednesday:

Semi-final, second leg

Atalanta 4 (Koopmeiners 8, Scamacca 75, Lookman 90+5, Pasalic 90+8) Fiorentina 1 (Martinez Quarta 68)

Atalanta win 4-2 on aggregate

Played Tuesday

Lazio 2 (Castellanos 12, 48) Juventus 1 (Milik 83)

Juventus win 3-2 on aggregate

-- Final to be played May 15

Related Topics

May Juventus

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

14 minutes ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

35 minutes ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

14 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

14 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

15 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

15 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

15 hours ago

More Stories From World