Football: Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 28 21 6 1 60 18 69

Girona 28 19 5 4 59 33 62

Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61

Atletico Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 55

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 28 15 8 5 48 26 53

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 28 11 10 7 40 31 43

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 28 10 12 6 34 31 42

Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 40

Las Palmas 28 10 7 11 29 31 37

Osasuna 28 10 6 12 31 39 36

Villarreal 28 9 8 11 46 51 35

Getafe 28 8 11 9 36 42 35

Alaves 28 8 8 12 26 33 32

Sevilla 28 6 10 12 35 42 28

Real Mallorca 28 5 12 11 24 35 27

Rayo Vallecano 28 5 11 12 23 38 26

Celta Vigo 28 5 9 14 30 43 24

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 28 3 13 12 20 38 22

Granada 27 2 8 17 30 57 14

Almeria 28 0 10 18 27 57 10

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs