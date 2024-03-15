Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 28 21 6 1 60 18 69
Girona 28 19 5 4 59 33 62
Barcelona 28 18 7 3 57 34 61
Atletico Madrid 28 17 4 7 54 31 55
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 28 15 8 5 48 26 53
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 28 11 10 7 40 31 43
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 28 10 12 6 34 31 42
Valencia 27 11 7 9 32 31 40
Las Palmas 28 10 7 11 29 31 37
Osasuna 28 10 6 12 31 39 36
Villarreal 28 9 8 11 46 51 35
Getafe 28 8 11 9 36 42 35
Alaves 28 8 8 12 26 33 32
Sevilla 28 6 10 12 35 42 28
Real Mallorca 28 5 12 11 24 35 27
Rayo Vallecano 28 5 11 12 23 38 26
Celta Vigo 28 5 9 14 30 43 24
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 28 3 13 12 20 38 22
Granada 27 2 8 17 30 57 14
Almeria 28 0 10 18 27 57 10
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From World
-
Will AI save humanity? US tech fest offers reality check1 minute ago
-
Senegal opposition figures released 10 days before polls2 minutes ago
-
Barcelona resurgence set for test against revitalised Atletico2 minutes ago
-
Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution12 minutes ago
-
Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback 'fingerprint'22 minutes ago
-
With bites rare, experts want sharks to shed scary reputation32 minutes ago
-
New York museum harnessing technology to spotlight art52 minutes ago
-
Gunfire booms in Haiti as politicians seek to form interim gov't1 hour ago
-
Villa brush aside Ajax to reach Europa Conference League quarters1 hour ago
-
Late Schick double extends Leverkusen's unbeaten run1 hour ago
-
Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire on Gazans waiting for aid kills 141 hour ago
-
Turkish ministers in Baghdad talks ahead of Erdogan visit1 hour ago