Former Afghan President Meets UN Representative to Discuss Humanitarian Issues - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has discussed a range of humanitarian assistance issues with UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons, an Afghan broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to TOLOnews, Karzai and Lyons discussed humanitarian aid to the country's population, support for teachers and health workers, and girls' access to education and women's access to work.

On Monday, Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, announced that the authorities will consult with Islamic theologians on women's rights, including the possibility of their inclusion in the national government.

At the start of December, the Taliban issued a decree on women's rights acknowledging that women are not property and cannot be forced into marriage.

The rights of women to education and work were not mentioned in the decree.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul while facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an all-male interim government. The Taliban rule has not been recognized by the international community. Many countries have put forward the main conditions for the recognition of the new government, including inclusiveness and respect for human rights, including the rights of women.