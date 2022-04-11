Former Rivals Rally Behind Macron as French Presidential Polls Go Into Runoff

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has secured the support of his former rivals from across the political spectrum as he prepares to face Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff.

An exit poll by Elabe put the incumbent on 28.5% and Le Pen on 24.2%. Leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon was on 20.2%, followed by hard-right Eric Zemmour on 7.1% and conservative Valerie Pecresse on 5.1%.

Leftist Melenchon said after exit polls put him in third place behind Le Pen that his voters should never support the hard-right candidate.

Valerie Pecresse of The Republicans party said France would be in for a disaster if Le Pen of the National Rally was allowed to win.

Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist Party, who garnered only 1.9% of the vote, urged her supporters to cast their ballots against Le Pen.

Hidalgo was echoed by Communist Party candidate Fabien Roussel who said on social media that the far-right should not be trifled with and that his voters should "fight her" at the ballot box.

Yannick Jadot of the Greens said Le Pen should be barred from taking over the country's top job. He said in a televised address that Macon should be allowed to win.