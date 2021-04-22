UrduPoint.com
Four Syrian Servicemen Injured As Result Of Israeli Missile Attack - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:20 AM

Four Syrian Servicemen Injured as Result of Israeli Missile Attack - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Israeli missile attack on the Syrian province of Damascus has left four servicemen injured, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens sounded in the village of Abu Qrenat, several miles from Israel's Negev Nuclear Research Center. Minutes after that, Syrian media reported that the national air defense forces were repelling an Israeli missile attack.

The Israeli Defense Forces said they had attacked targets in Syria in response to the missile launch.

"Approximately at 01:38 today [22:38 GMT on Wednesday], Israel committed an act of air aggression with the use of missiles from the occupied Golan Heights, having hit some targets in the outskirts of Damascus. Our air defense systems have repelled the aggression and downed the majority [of missiles]. The aggression left four servicemen injured and caused some material damage," the ministry said in a statement.

