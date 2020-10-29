France Activates Vigipirate Counter-Terrorism Plan After Attack in Nice - Castex

France will activate the Vigipirate counter-terrorism plan after the deadly knife attack in France will activate the Vigipirate counter-terrorism plan after the deadly knife attack in Nice, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on ThursdayNice, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) France will activate the Vigipirate counter-terrorism plan after the deadly knife attack in Nice, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Three people were killed in the attack, two of them inside the Notre-Dame basilica, Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi confirmed to reporters earlier in the day.

According to mayor, the perpetrator continued to shout "Allahu Akbar" even when he was seized and put under medication.

"The government has just brought the Vigipirate plan to the level of an urgent emergency throughout the country. The President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] will convene tomorrow morning a national defense and security council," Castex wrote on Twitter.

The French government's response to the attack will be quick and resolute, the official pledged.