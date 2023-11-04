France backs W.Africa bloc efforts to restore democracy in region

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) France will support the West African bloc ECOWAS more as it works to restore democracy in a region hit by recent coups as insecurity in the Sahel worsens, the French foreign minister said on Friday.

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna was visiting Nigeria, current chair of the Economic Community of West African States, to discuss bilateral cooperation and also regional security.

France has ended anti-jihadist military missions in Mali and Burkina Faso and more recently began to withdraw forces from Niger -- all three countries where juntas are now ruling after coups.

Transitions to democracy are stalled in Mali and Burkina Faso and the junta in Niger has also brushed off ECOWAS demands to immediately restore constitutional order and insists on a transition of up to three years.

ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger while leaving open a possible military intervention as a final option if needed.

Meeting her Nigerian counterpart Yusuf Tuggar in Abuja, Colonna said they had discussed supporting ECOWAS to restore constitutional order in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

"We see that the transition calendars have not been respected and as we see that insecurity, unfortunately, is on the rise," she said.

"We have to do better and we will be there to support ECOWAS efforts. It cannot stay as it is without damaging the future of the populations," she added.

She did not give any more details about how France would back ECOWAS efforts. The bloc has also given few recent announcements of any new steps with junta-led regimes.