France 'counting on China' to ensure no support for Russia in Ukraine

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) France's top diplomat Catherine Colonna Friday called on Beijing to be vigilant against China providing any direct or indirect support to Russia in its war on Ukraine, as she wrapped up a visit to the Chinese capital.

Colonna met Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday, as part of a visit that Paris said would focus on deepening exchanges between the two countries but would also be dominated by current events, in particular the Israel-Hamas war and the conflict in Ukraine.

"We want to have an in-depth dialogue with China on global issues, of course, but also on major crises," Colonna told a press conference in Beijing after meeting with Wang.

She said France was "counting on the vigilance" of Chinese authorities to ensure nothing in China "contributes directly or indirectly to Russia's illegal war effort".

China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has deepened its economic, diplomatic and military cooperation with Moscow since the start of the war in February 2022.

The United States has said it is aware that Chinese companies have aided Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urging Beijing to "crack down".

But Colonna said Friday she had "no doubt" about China's "capacity to carry the message that is that of the international community... of full and real respect for fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter".

"China is attached to it, France is too," she said. "On major crises we want to cooperate with China."

- 'Must work together' -

Colonna's talks in Beijing came the same day that a truce between Israel and Hamas took effect, with the militant group to release a first group of 13 hostages later Friday, and a total of 50 over four days.

"For us, all the hostages must be released. All, and not just 50," Colonna said during a briefing with French journalists.

Around 240 people were abducted during Hamas's cross-border attacks on Israel last month, which Israeli authorities say killed at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel responded with a scorching air-and-ground offensive on Gaza that health authorities say has killed at least 15,000 people, thousands of them children.

Beijing has this year sought to play a greater role in the middle East, facilitating a historic rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and sending an envoy to the region to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Colonna held formal bilateral talks with Wang before their joint press conference in the evening.

Speaking with Wang, she hailed the Gaza ceasefire as an "important step".

"We must now work together on solutions, both on a humanitarian level and on a political level," she said.

- visa deal -

Colonna and Wang also held a bilateral dialogue at Peking University earlier in the day aimed at enhancing cooperation on everything from climate to education.

Beijing announced Friday that French citizens would be among a number of countries granted visa-free entry to China for up to 15 days.

Citizens of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia will also be included in the scheme, which begins on December 1.

Previously, only citizens of Singapore, Brunei and Japan were granted visa-free entry for stays of fewer than 15 days.

Colonna said she was "delighted" by the news.

"This is a strong announcement that will greatly facilitate mobility between our two countries," she said.

"Now that the shadow of the epidemic has dissipated, we are delighted to see the increase in mutual visits, contacts and exchanges between our two peoples," Wang said.

France's top diplomat was Friday morning received by Premier Li Qiang at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, saying China and France shared "global responsibilities" as permanent members of the Security Council.

The two must "strive to find answers to major challenges, in particular the challenges of climate, biodiversity and anything that can ease tensions in the world", she said.

Li, in turn, noted a "positive trend of Sino-French cooperation on all fronts".

"This close cooperation between China and France has also injected a lot of positive energy and provided more certainty to the uncertain world today," he added.

