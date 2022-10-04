France Has No Information About Attack on Ex-Soldier After His Trip to Donbas - Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The French Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had no information about the attack in Istanbul on former French soldier Adrian Boke after his trip to Donbas.

The attack on Boke, who recently covered the events in Donbas, took place in Istanbul on September 26. Two men stabbed him with a knife in the hands, face and stomach, but the ex-soldier managed to escape. Boke told Sputnik on Sunday that agents of the Ukrainian security service had organized an attempt on his life.

"At this stage we have no information on this issue," a ministry spokesperson said at a briefing in response to a question about whether an investigation into the attack on Boke had begun.

The former French military man came to Ukraine in the spring with a humanitarian mission as a volunteer.

After the trip, Boke said that he had witnessed many war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military. According to Boke, he saw how Ukrainian troops were preparing a staging of mass killings of civilians in the city of Bucha.

In early April, amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian authorities and the media distributed footage showing the bodies of dead civilians strewn across Bucha and accused the Russian forces, which withdrew from the town on March 30, of the killings. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the footage was a staged provocation and that no civilians died at the time the Russian forces controlled Bucha.