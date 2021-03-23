UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Probes Death Of Student Who Got AstraZeneca Jab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:18 PM

France probes death of student who got AstraZeneca jab

French authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the death of a 26-year-old medical student days after he received AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, while stressing that no link had been established yet with the jab

Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :French authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the death of a 26-year-old medical student days after he received AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, while stressing that no link had been established yet with the jab.

The student died on March 18 in the western city of Nantes, 10 days after receiving the AstraZeneca jab.

The public prosecutor in Nantes, Pierre Sennes, said that an autopsy had been carried out on him a day after his death but that "it was necessary to carry out further tests to determine the causes and circumstances of his death".

The ANSM national drug safety watchdog said it had been informed of the man's death "as part of our increased monitoring of thrombosis cases" and said for the moment there was no clear link with the inoculation.

"This death is the subject of an in-depth clinical investigation," it said in a statement, giving the student's age as 24.

The prosecutor's office said later he was aged 26.

News of the man's death came five days after France and several other countries resumed AstraZeneca vaccinations after having briefly suspended it over reports of blood clots in a small number some people who received the jab.

France's medicines regulator recommends the vaccine for those aged 55 and over as the reports of blood clots have been in those aged younger.

The vaccine has been backed by the World Health Organization and the EU's drugs regulator, which have said there was no evidence of a link to an increased risk of blood clots.

The WHO said reported rates of so-called thromboembolic events after Covid-19 vaccines were in line with the usual number of people suffering these conditions.

Related Topics

World Drugs France Student Died Nantes Man Pierre March Blood Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied

Recent Stories

Norway vetoes sale of Rolls-Royce unit to Russian ..

4 minutes ago

Streaming drives 7.4% global music growth in 2020

4 minutes ago

UN warns of risk of famine in Yemen, S.Sudan, Nige ..

4 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Proposes Big Increase in Al ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban, Closing Looph ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief Welcomes Saudi Plan to End War in Yemen, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.